My semi annual post

I'm so bad at this blogging stuff. I have two really good excuses though. Arent they cute?













Yes, I know some of you have 4 or more kids and blog all the time. I can't explain how you do it. Unreal.
Alec is 5 months and Jack is 3.
This years Christmas letter, the only writing I have done lately, will be posted soon.
Merry Christmas!
Ann said...

Hey there - we should compare pics of Alec and Sean, they have the same hair.

I blog as memories (and am not working - you can see my blog count decreases when i am actually employed!) and I type really fast!

8:59 AM

