Monday, November 20, 2006
Almost Brilliant
In the last couple of months Jack has started trying to sound out words and read labels or signs. Sometimes during his bath, I will write words on the wall in bath crayons and have him practice reading Last night I was giving Jack a bath, and we had a bunch of words written on the wall. Jack decided it was time to switch gears to play-cleaning, so he started to wipe down all the walls with a washcloth. Then he stopped suddenly, realizing he was erasing his words, and said “heeeyyyyy, where is my J-A-C-K spells Mama?!”
1 comment:
Sometimes the logic doesn't quite show through but that is just fine. Cute story and, btw, cute name!
