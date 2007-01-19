Temporarily Offline to Watch the Pigs Fly

I realize that even for me, I've been gone a while. Things have been busy at work and home, and in the midst, through some strange cosmic accident, I was recruited by a major company to become a contracted blogger for a new family-related website/portal launching in early Spring.
I can hear the sounds of jaws dropping from here, as others mutter at their computers: "what?! her? she never even writes anything!" Well, what can I say, I guess the company is a risk taker. And for those of you seeking advice and asking how this came to be, I can only offer you this: I have no idea.
Anyway, I will probably be pretty quiet until my new blog is live, Im like a chipmunk storing up nuts as the company is requesting that I be clever and witty on more than a semi-annual basis.
I'll be back with additional details as the launch date draws nearer!
Wow - sounds pretty darn cool. Keep 'us' posted as I am sure I will follow you along!
