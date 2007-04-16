Tragedy at Virginia Tech

My thoughts about the Virginia Tech massacre posted earlier today on Family.com.
As I sit watching CNN, I'm a little weirded out by the interviews. The students they are interviewing almost seem like they are recounting a movie they watched earlier. Some of them are almost giddy at being on TV. They say things like "it was definitely a strange day". One said "I think this is almost bigger than the (isolated shooting on campus last August)". You think? 30 kids dead? Can someone say desensitization?
