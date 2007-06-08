Friday, June 08, 2007

Working Mom's Heartbreak

In general, I think I have a pretty good balance as a working mother. I have an growing career, but I only go into the office three days a week. It's been a great balance from my perspective, but every so often, Jack reminds me that he has a slightly different view.

Yesterday, before work, I went into Jack’s room. He was just waking up and hadn’t yet sat up in bed, so I climbed next to him for a quick cuddle. Then we had the following exchange:

Me: “Are you ready to get up?”
Jack: “I have to go to work.”
Me: “You do!?”
Jack: “Yes, I have a meeting.”
Me: “Oh, I see! Who is this meeting with?” (slight pause)
Jack: “Mommy & Daddy.”
Me: “Oh good, so Mommy can go with you.”
Jack: “No. You cannot. You must stay home and cry for me.”

3 comments:

Selfmademom said...

Wow- that was so poignant! Kids have such an interesting perspective. When my son cries when I leave the house, I try to remind myself that I'm a better mother to him because I work and continue to maintain my sense of self.

11:04 AM
Pinks & Blues Girls said...

Oh my goodness... did this just break your heart!? Kids are so smart and really pick up on things. My son (who is 2 1/2) will cry on the phone when I call from work and it literally makes me just want to race home. But I keep thinking that I'm working for him... but - oh... it tugs at your heart!
- Audrey
Pinks & Blues
www.pinksandblues.com

9:23 PM
Susan said...

I love kids. They're so freakin' honest. Being a working mom is hard!

Susan at Working Moms Against Guilt

12:28 PM

