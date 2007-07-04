Welcome Baby Alec

I forgot how much I love babies...I could stay in these moments forever.
Alec arrived 6/27/07 via scheduled c-section (my first) at 38 weeks. He was 7lbs, 11ozs. Can't say the c-section is the easiest way to go, but he was born healthy and problem-free, so it's all worth it.
He has thick, almost-black, hair and is perfect in every way. His skin is as soft as the most supple suede and his coo's are the sweetest baby sounds. He almost never cries and is just my sweet cuddle baby. It's good we are getting along so famously since he nurses 50 times a day (so it seems).
Big Brother Jack stepped up and potty trained himself the same week (I think I am safe calling this a success, we are almost at 2 weeks now without day time pull ups). He doesnt seem to mind the baby, telling him he loves him, helping me change his diapers, just so long as he "doesnt have to hug him".
I'm definately having more of these.
1 comment:
Congratulations and welcome Alec!
My little one too has a head full of very thick dark hair - after a series of darn near bald light headed babes, this one was a bit of a surprise.
